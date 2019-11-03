Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely to avoid surgery, still no timeline

Newton isn't expected to require a procedure to address the Lisfranc injury to his left foot after meeting this week in Wisconsin with Dr. Robert Anderson, who didn't recommend surgery to treat the injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While Newton appears set to continue treating the injury through rest and rehab, the Panthers "have no [specific] timeline" for the 2015 MVP's return to action, per Josina Anderson of ESPN. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Newton is "expected to need several weeks' more rest" for his foot to heal, making a move to injured reserve an increasingly realistic possibility. Kyle Allen will make a sixth consecutive start in place of Newton on Sunday versus Tennessee.