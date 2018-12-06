Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited again Thursday

Newton (shoulder) remained a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Although Newton didn't throw for a second consecutive day, he handled every practice rep that was expected of him, coach Ron Rivera told Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. Nothing that happened Thursday shed light on Newton's ability to play through lingering pain in his surgically-repaired shoulder. The veteran signal-caller likely will do anything to keep the Panthers within striking distance of the postseason, but Rivera's comments this week have been less than convincing. Of note, Rivera said Wednesday that "we'll see" regarding Newton's upcoming availability, per Bryan Strickland of the team's official site. "We're not even to Friday yet." Friday's session and subsequent injury report will forecast Newton's odds to suit up.

