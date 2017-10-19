Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited again Thursday

Newton (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The Panthers currently boast a 4-2 record, but Newton has only entered two contests (Weeks 1 and 3) with a questionable designation. Otherwise, his cap in practice reps hasn't impacted the Panthers' decision-making process with their franchise quarterback. Assuming he enters the weekend on good standing, health-wise, he'll face a Bears defense Sunday that has conceded an 8:2 TD:INT to quarterbacks through six games.