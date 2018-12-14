Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at practice again
Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.
Joe Person of The Athletic notes that the quarterback didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice open to media, with the Panthers perhaps taking a cautious approach due to wet conditions. Whatever the case, Newton seems to be headed for his usual routine of closing out the week with a full practice. He doesn't seem to be at risk of missing Monday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Kicks off week as limited participant•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Held without TD by Browns•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder not expected to be issue•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Good to go Sunday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing passes Friday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...