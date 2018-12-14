Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at practice again

Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.

Joe Person of The Athletic notes that the quarterback didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice open to media, with the Panthers perhaps taking a cautious approach due to wet conditions. Whatever the case, Newton seems to be headed for his usual routine of closing out the week with a full practice. He doesn't seem to be at risk of missing Monday's game against the Saints.

More News
Our Latest Stories