Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at practice again

Though Newton (ankle) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the quarterback will start Sunday's game against the Saints, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.

While seemingly in no actual danger of missing the game, Newton may be a bit more hesitant to scramble on pass plays. The Panthers have already cut down on designed runs for their quarterback the past couple seasons, hoping to avoid nagging injuries like the ankle that limited Newton's practice participation all week. He's still in a nice spot against a New Orleans defense that barely put up a fight against Sam Bradford and Tom Brady the past two weeks.