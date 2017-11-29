Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at practice Wednesday
Newton (thumb/shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports. Afterward, Newton told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer that his right thumb "is a little tender."
Newton has sidestepped injuries all season in order to suit up on game day, and this week doesn't appear to be any different. In particular, he isn't "worried" about the thumb impacting his availability, meaning he'll likely receive a clean bill of health by week's end in the form of no designation for Sunday's contest at New Orleans. In a Week 3 matchup with the Saints, Newton arguably had his worst game of the season, tossing for 167 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
