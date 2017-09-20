Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at practice
Newton (shoulder/ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera already made it clear that Newton's practice reps will be monitored throughout the season to keep his surgically repaired shoulder healthy. The quarterback might have been limited at Wednesday's practice even if he hadn't twisted his ankle in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Bills, but the presence of a new injury means his participation is worth monitoring throughout the week. While the ankle doesn't seem like a major threat to Newton's availability for Sunday's game against the Saints, it could have an impact on his rushing ability.
