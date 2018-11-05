Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at walkthrough Monday

Newton (shoulder) was limited at Monday's walkthrough, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

For a third consecutive week, Newton has kicked it off with a "limited" appearance in practice with the intent to avoid any undue stress on his right throwing shoulder. Under this "new normal," as coach Ron Rivera has called it, Newton has been cleared to play well before kickoff, so expect the same to occur this week as the Panthers prepare for a Thursday night showdown with the Steelers' 21st-ranked pass offense (257.6 yards per game).

