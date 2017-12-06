Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited by shoulder Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Notably, Newton ditched the thumb injury attached to his name the past two weeks, during which he completed just 28 of 55 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns and galloped 15 times for 79 yards and one more score. Continued maintenance for his surgically-repaired right shoulder could limit Newton's practice reps through the end of the week as he prepares for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings' 10th-ranked pass defense.