Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited by thumb injury
Newton was limited in practice Wednesday by a thumb injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton has appeared on Panthers injury reports regularly this season as the team manages his right throwing shoulder. However, he's exchanged the expected ailment with another, which head coach Ron Rivera termed as a sore right thumb, per Max Henson of the team's official site. As a means to protect his hand, Newton wore a fingerless glove on his right hand Wednesday, according to Bill Voth of the team's official site. No matter if he maintains capped practices throughout the week, Newton is preparing for a Jets defense that ranks 20th against the pass in 2017.
