Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited for second straight day

Newton (shoulder, ankle) was a limited participant in the Panthers' practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

As has been the case since the start of training camp, the health of Newton's surgically repaired throwing shoulder is of greater concern to the Panthers than the ankle issue, which he picked up coming out of Sunday's win over the Bills. According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said his main goal with Newton is about "managing the week" heading into each game, suggesting that the quarterback may be in store for limited practice reps for much of the season to ensure his shoulder gets sufficient rest. Any lack of practice time probably won't result in much tangible change in Newton's fantasy stock week in and week out, but the long-term absence of favored target Greg Olsen (foot), who was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, is a more negative development for the former MVP's future outlook.