Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited in practice Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Last week, Newton kicked off a practice regimen similar to that of the 2017 campaign, when his reps were capped following offseason shoulder surgery. While he didn't throw Wednesday, his participation in the install portion of the session was enough to earn a "limited" designation. Barring something unforeseen, expect Newton to maintain that activity level before being cleared on Friday's injury report, as he was a week ago.
