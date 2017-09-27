Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited on Wednesday again
Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Newton has been limited for at least one practice the past three weeks in an effort to minimize the wear and tear on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. He was also listed with an ankle injury last week, but the Panthers only mentioned his shoulder being an issue Wednesday. With top wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) missing Wednesday's practice and top tight end Greg Olsen (foot) on injured reserve, Newton will have a hard time getting his season on track Sunday in New England.
