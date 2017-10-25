Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The maintenance program for Newton's throwing shoulder remains in place, but there's little reason to believe he won't ditch the injury designation in advance of Sunday's divisional matchup at Tampa Bay. More worrisome than his health are issues with turnovers. Through seven games, he's tossed 10 interceptions and lost one fumble, with six of those turnovers occurring in the past two weeks. He'll look to end the trend this weekend against a Buccaneers squad sitting at zero for the season in turnover differential.