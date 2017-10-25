Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
The maintenance program for Newton's throwing shoulder remains in place, but there's little reason to believe he won't ditch the injury designation in advance of Sunday's divisional matchup at Tampa Bay. More worrisome than his health are issues with turnovers. Through seven games, he's tossed 10 interceptions and lost one fumble, with six of those turnovers occurring in the past two weeks. He'll look to end the trend this weekend against a Buccaneers squad sitting at zero for the season in turnover differential.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Three turnovers without a touchdown in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to full practice•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws three picks in loss•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared for Thursday•
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...