Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It's been par for the course for Newton to have at least one capped practice on a weekly basis. With a full showing coming by Friday, he'll get the requisite maintenance on his right shoulder, which has been a hindrance since Week 15 of last season. This week, he's preparing for a matchup with the Falcons, who boast the 14th-ranked pass defense but have conceded two touchdown throws in each of their past three contests.
