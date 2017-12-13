Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton is merely proceeding with maintenance of his right shoulder, which endured arthroscopic surgery in March but hasn't afflicted his ability to play this season. Over his last six games, though, he's surpassed 200 yards passing just one time, instead keeping himself afloat with efficiency and his legs. During that span, he's tossed eight touchdowns versus two interceptions, averaged 62.3 rushing yards per game and scored twice on the ground.
