Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Thursday

Newton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wash, rinse, repeat. The Panthers have instituted a cap on Newton's practice reps in order to preserve his right shoulder, which has paid dividends en route to a 6-3 record. As evidence, Newton mentioned Wednesday that he has "pain in my shoulder from time to time," according to David Newton of ESPN.com. Expect Newton to return in full by Saturday as he prepares for Monday's matchup against the Dolphins, who have surrendered at least one touchdown pass in every game this season.