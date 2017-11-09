Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Thursday
Newton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Wash, rinse, repeat. The Panthers have instituted a cap on Newton's practice reps in order to preserve his right shoulder, which has paid dividends en route to a 6-3 record. As evidence, Newton mentioned Wednesday that he has "pain in my shoulder from time to time," according to David Newton of ESPN.com. Expect Newton to return in full by Saturday as he prepares for Monday's matchup against the Dolphins, who have surrendered at least one touchdown pass in every game this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Rushes for score in win•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: More downfield throws possible without Benjamin•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Passes for season-low yardage•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...