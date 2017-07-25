Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited to begin camp

Newton (shoulder) will be limited at the start of training camp, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers reported to their training camp digs at Wofford College in South Carolina on Tuesday. During an introductory new conference, head coach Ron Rivera relayed Newton's limitations, plus mentioned that the quarterback currently rings in at 246 pounds after playing "as high as 260" in the past. More pressing, though, is the state of Newton's right shoulder, which underwent surgery to repair a partial tear of the rotator cuff on March 30. In advance of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Newton started throwing to his teammates again, but his reps will be capped under the direction of the team's training and medical staff, according to Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network.