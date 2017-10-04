Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Newton's practice reps have been capped for most of the season, so logging a limited session isn't cause for concern. Coming off his most productive game of the season Sunday in New England -- 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, plus another score on the ground -- Newton may find difficulty reaching that standard Week 5 against a Lions defense that has picked off more throws (seven) than its allowed touchdown passes (four) this season.
