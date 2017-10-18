Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Newton is merely following his season-long regimen, which has including limited practice sessions for the sixth consecutive week. After a slow start to the campaign, he's averaging 303.3 passing yards per game while posting a 7:4 TD:INT ratio over the last three contests. He's also chipped in 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground during that stretch. Even if he remains on the injury report all week, Newton isn't in danger of missing Sunday's game at Chicago, whose defense has allowed only 198.3 yards per game through the air in 2017.
More News
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...