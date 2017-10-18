Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Newton is merely following his season-long regimen, which has including limited practice sessions for the sixth consecutive week. After a slow start to the campaign, he's averaging 303.3 passing yards per game while posting a 7:4 TD:INT ratio over the last three contests. He's also chipped in 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground during that stretch. Even if he remains on the injury report all week, Newton isn't in danger of missing Sunday's game at Chicago, whose defense has allowed only 198.3 yards per game through the air in 2017.