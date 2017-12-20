Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Per usual, Newton is starting the week of preparation with a capped session, which has been a means to keep his right throwing shoulder in working order throughout the year. In Week 15 against the Packers, he was on his game, racking up 242 passing yards, tying a season best with four touchdown throws and scampering for 58 yards on a season-high 14 carries. Assuming he's cleared by week's end, Newton will line up Sunday versus a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed six 300-yard passers in 14 contests to date.
