Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
The maintenance of Newton's right shoulder may extend through Friday, but there's no worry about the signal caller not suiting up for the regular-season finale in Atlanta, a game in which the Panthers can clinch the NFC South and potentially even a first-round bye. With that in mind, head coach Ron Rivera declared Tuesday that Newton and the rest of the starters will likely play all four quarters Sunday, according to David Newton of ESPN.com.
