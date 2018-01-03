Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton may not return to full participation until Friday as the Panthers continue the trend of limiting their starting quarterback's reps early in the week in order to preserve his surgically-repaired throwing shoulder. Following a brutal three-interception performance against the Falcons in Week 17, Newton will look to bounce back during Sunday's wild-card tilt in New Orleans. On the bright side, he's rushed for more than 50 yards in five consecutive contests.