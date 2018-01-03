Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Newton may not return to full participation until Friday as the Panthers continue the trend of limiting their starting quarterback's reps early in the week in order to preserve his surgically-repaired throwing shoulder. Following a brutal three-interception performance against the Falcons in Week 17, Newton will look to bounce back during Sunday's wild-card tilt in New Orleans. On the bright side, he's rushed for more than 50 yards in five consecutive contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Struggles in Week 17 loss•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to full practice•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Expected to play four quarters Week 17•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Scores game-winning touchdown•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared for Week 16•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...