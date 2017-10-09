Play

Panthers' Cam Newton: Listed as limited

Newton (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers didn't actually practice but are still required to provide estimates. The team is expected to limit Newton's practice workload all season, even though he appears to be back at his best as the Panthers prepare for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

