Panthers' Cam Newton: Looks healthy at practice

Newton (foot) didn't appear limited during the open portion of Monday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

This supports a Monday morning statement from Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, who said Newton is good to go for Sunday's season opener against the Rams. The 30-year-old quarterback suffered a mid-foot sprain in the third week of the preseason, but he otherwise enjoyed a healthy summer after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Newton's health should be confirmed Wednesday when the Panthers release their initial injury report.

