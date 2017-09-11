Panthers' Cam Newton: Makes it through healthy
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton's right shoulder checked out fine after Sunday's 23-3 win over the 49ers, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton struggled with his accuracy and was a non-factor on the ground, perhaps showing some rust after attempting just two passes in the preseason. Carolina's early-season schedule will give him some time to work his way into top form, with the next two weeks bringing home matchups against the Bills and then Saints. Things get much tougher in Week 4 when the Panthers travel to Foxborough. Newton's arm strength doesn't seem to be an issue, and he's typically gotten by just fine without being one of the league's more accurate passers.
