Panthers' Cam Newton: Makes up for low yardage with four total TDs
Newton completed 15 of 24 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns while adding 36 yards and two more touchdowns on 10 carries in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.
Newton tied the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter with a two-yard rushing score, then broke that tie on the next drive with a four-yard passing touchdown to Devin Funchess. He hooked up with C.J. Anderson for a 24-yard score on a screen pass later in the first half and picked up his second rushing touchdown of the contest from five yards out in the third quarter. This was another physical contest for Newton, so he'll be glad to rest up with a bye next week.
