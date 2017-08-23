Panthers' Cam Newton: Making preseason debut Thursday
The Panthers revealed Wednesday that Newton (shoulder) will make his preseason debut Thursday in Jacksonville, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Newton increased his amount of throwing in back-to-back practices to begin the week and didn't feel worse for wear, paving the way for the team's decision Wednesday. Expecting more than a series or two Thursday isn't realistic, though, as he attempts to get as healthy as possible for the regular-season opener at San Francisco.
