Panthers' Cam Newton: Making progress, but won't play Wednesday

Though Newton (shoulder) didn't participate in throwing drills, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site relays that the QB tossed passes to a teammate off to the side during Tuesday's practice session.

Per the report, Newton increased the velocity on some of his throws to banged-up wideout Curtis Samuel on Tuesday. While that's a positive step for Carolina's franchise signal-caller, coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Newton will not play in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.

