Panthers' Cam Newton: May be rested for preseason finale

Coach Ron Rivera did not commit to Newton playing in the Panthers' preseason finale during his post-game press conference Thursday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton made his preseason debut Thursday and led the Panthers on a touchdown drive on his only series, and it appears that may be his only tuneup before the regular season. With just one mandated roster cut down before the start of the season, the Panthers will likely stick with backups and fringe players in the preseason finale in order to solidify the depth chart heading into Week 1. As such, Derek Anderson, Joe Webb, and Garrett Gilbert should see the bulk of the work under center against the Steelers.