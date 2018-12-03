Panthers' Cam Newton: May have aggravated shoulder

Coach Ron Rivera said Newton's surgically repaired shoulder was "a little bit sore" during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Tampa Bay, Marcel Louis-Jacques of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton completed 28 of 41 passes (68.3 percent) for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but he also tossed four picks in a single game for the first time since his rookie season. He downplayed any talk of his shoulder being a factor, but it was telling when the Panthers brought in backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke for a hail mary on the final snap. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer, Rivera said Newton will meet with the team's training staff to evaluate his shoulder -- a process that's occurred every week this season. The usual pattern is for Newton to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. It will thus be somewhat concerning if he's listed as a non-participant Wednesday when the Panthers begin practice for a Week 14 game in Cleveland.