Panthers' Cam Newton: May have been bothered by thumb
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton's injured right thumb may have contributed to the quarterback's poor performance in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Newton completed 11 of 28 passes for 168 yards, adding 28 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He's completed less than 62 percent of his passes in six consecutive games, but big plays and rushing production have often made up for the accuracy issues. That wasn't really the case Sunday, as the Panthers instead relied on their defense, special teams and running game to cover up Newton's poor play. Rivera's comments suggest his quarterback could land on the injury report again ahead of a Week 13 game in New Orleans, though the thumb ailment shouldn't actually threaten Newton's availability.
