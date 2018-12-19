Panthers' Cam Newton: May miss rest of season

The Panthers are expected to hold out Newton (shoulder) for the rest of the 2018 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since Week 8, Newton has made regular appearances on the Panthers' injury reports due to lingering discomfort in his right throwing shoulder. Despite Newton playing through the pain, six consecutive losses and a poor performance Week 15 against the Saints seem to be forcing the Panthers' hand. As evidence, during his absence from practice Wednesday, Newton wasn't wearing cleats and didn't have other practice gear, which hasn't been par for the course when he previously didn't practice this season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. If Rapoport's report comes to fruition, the Panthers will turn over the offense to fourth-year quarterback Taylor Heinicke.