Panthers' Cam Newton: May need to work out for team

The Panthers want to see Newton (foot) work out on a field in March before they decide what to do with him, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reports.

As a nine-year veteran with three Pro Bowl appearances and an MVP award, Newton would have every right to be annoyed about the team evaluating him on the basis of a workout that takes place four months after Lisfranc surgery. His rehab progress is only one part of the equation, as there's some thought new head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady would prefer to rebuild around a young quarterback even if Newton is deemed healthy. The decision also involves team owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney, both of whom will need to consider the $19.1 million in cap savings that can be created by trading or cutting Newton, who is entering the final season of a five-year, $103.8 million extension. The situation isn't likely to be resolved any sooner than March or April, and it could drag on even longer if Newton's rehab process is delayed. Early reports suggested he might be able to pass a physical as soon as March, but that's far from a sure thing.