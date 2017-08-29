Panthers' Cam Newton: May see a few snaps in preseason finale
There's an "outside chance" that Newton could see a few snaps in Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
While that's not typically how the Panthers handle such matters, this potential scenario is based on the reality that Newton's preseason game reps have been limited to the one series he played last Thursday. If Newton -- who is bouncing back from surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff -- does end up taking the field in the team's preseason finale, we doubt he'd see enough action to merit DFS attention, in any case. While there's no doubt with regard to Newton's Week 1 starting/playing status, coach Ron Rivera's expectations in terms of his star QB's readiness coming off surgery are guarded. "You really won't know until the opener," Rivera acknowledged. "That's just the way it is."
