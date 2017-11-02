Panthers' Cam Newton: More downfield throws possible without Benjamin
Newton acknowledged that Tuesday's trade of former top wideout Kelvin Benjamin "changes much" of the Panthers' offense, which coach Ron Rivera said intends to stretch the field more following Benjamin's departure, NFL.com's Marc Sessler reports.
Newton is known to be great friends with Benjamin, yet the quarterback recognized at his press conference Wednesday that neither he nor the team can dwell in the wideout's exit. Although Benjamin being gone leaves a sizable hole on Carolina's depth chart, it's speed that is being prioritized in replacing him, as rookie Curtis Samuel, Russell Shepard and Kaelin Clay were mentioned by Rivera as players who could help the vertical passing game. Curiously, Rivera spoke this offseason of the team's intention to regularly utilize quick passes to limit Newton's exposure to opposing pass rushers, but after struggles finding big running or throwing lanes in packed defensive fronts, management appears to have flipped on that initiative. While it remains to be seen whether the Panthers have the personnel to threaten defenses over the top, more long-range passes would obviously help Newton's fantasy stock if Carolina's plan works. In contrast, losing his favorite wideout to switch scheme mid-season could hurt his short-term stock, particularly with security blanket Greg Olsen (foot) still sidelined.
