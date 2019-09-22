Panthers' Cam Newton: Multi-game absence feared

Newton could be at risk of missing time beyond Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as the Panthers intend to keep him off the field until they're convinced he's not at increased threat to aggravate his lingering left mid-foot sprain, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Newton's injury first surfaced in the third week of the preseason, but the signal-caller went on to start the first two games of the regular season, completing only 56.2 percent of his passes for 6.4 yards per attempt and carrying just five times for minus-2 yards. After tweaking his foot again in the Sept. 12 loss to Tampa Bay, Newton failed to practice at any point this week, prompting the Panthers to rule him out for Sunday and turn to Kyle Allen as their new starter. Newton will be re-evaluated Wednesday before the Panthers gauge his availability for Week 4 against the Texans, but the team is apparently mindful of not rushing the franchise signal-caller back too quickly and risk him suffering a more significant setback. If the 0-2 Panthers drop another game this weekend, however, there's a chance the team may not be as willing to act as conservatively with Newton as desired.