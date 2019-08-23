Panthers' Cam Newton: Needs MRI for ankle

While he hopes Newton's ankle injury isn't too serious, Panthers general manger Hurney admitted he won't have a good idea until some point Friday, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.

X-rays came back negative after Newton was removed from Thursday's exhibition against New England, but he did use a walking boot to protect an injury that's initially being labelled as an ankle sprain. The quarterback has some history with the same left ankle, including surgery in March 2014 and a mid-game injury that caused him to miss three snaps Week 11 of last season. Newton is scheduled for an MRI on Friday, while Kyle Allen, Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke are the other options at quarterback if the starter's injury necessitates a regular-season absence. Allen replaced Newton on Thursday but didn't do anything to instill confidence.