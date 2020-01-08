Panthers' Cam Newton: New coach noncommittal on QB
Newly hired coach Matt Rhule wouldn't comment on Newton's (foot) status with the Panthers moving forward at his introductory news conference Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Rhule mentioned he had a conversation with Newton on Tuesday, saying the quarterback "didn't want to talk about the past. He wanted to talk about the future." Additionally, Rhule will defer to general manager Marty Hurney and owner David Tepper before making a final call on Newton, who has been plagued by injuries the past few seasons. At the moment, Newton is in recovery mode from a procedure to tighten the Lisfranc in his left foot. Of utmost importance, though, is the situation with his contract. The Panthers can save $19.1 million in salary cap space if they opt to trade or release Newton, so his status will be something to watch in the coming weeks and months.
