Panthers' Cam Newton: No injury designation for Week 14
Newton (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Though he's now several months removed from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder, Newton has remained a fixture on the Panthers' injury reports throughout the season. In spite of that, Newton has never been in any serious danger of missing any games this season, and the right shoulder shouldn't present any issues during Sunday's contest. Of greater concern for Newton is the Vikings' pass defense, which has limited opposing passers to 6.5 yards per attempt this season, good for the third-best mark in the NFL.
