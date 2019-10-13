Panthers' Cam Newton: No lock to play after Week 7 bye

Newton (foot) may not be ready to practice at any point during the Panthers' upcoming bye week, and the team isn't certain if he'll be in line to resume starting duties Oct. 27 versus the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Newton will be inactive for the fourth straight game Sunday against the Buccaneers in London, the signal-caller seemed to take a step forward in his recovery from the Lisfranc injury a few days ago, when he was able to shed the walking boot on his foot. While ditching the boot amounted to a positive sign, the Panthers apparently are committed to not bringing Newton back until he's 100 percent healthy, according to Rapoport. Furthermore, a team source told Rapoport that if the team continues its winning ways under replacement quarterback Kyle Allen, Newton won't be guaranteed to take his job back once he gains full medical clearance. The hazy timeline for Newton's return in addition to his shaky job security makes him an increasingly difficult hold in fantasy leagues, particularly in formats that start only one quarterback each week.