Panthers' Cam Newton: No practice Wednesday

Newton (foot) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton is managing an aggravation of the mid-foot sprain he's been recovering from since the third week of the preseason, and is now using a walking boot according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 30-year-old quarterback would likely need to resume practicing in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance of suiting up Sunday versus the Cardinals. If Newton is forced to miss any time expect Kyle Allen to draw the start under center.

