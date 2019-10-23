Panthers' Cam Newton: No practice yet, but making progress
Newton (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, but coach Ron Rivera said, "So far, so good," regarding the work he put in on the side, per Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer.
According to Marks, Newton took an encouraging step with his rehab Wednesday, performing more specific football drills and working on his footwork. While Newton doesn't have a specific timetable for a return to action, he has been ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco, giving Kyle Allen another opportunity to direct the Panthers offense.
