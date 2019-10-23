Panthers' Cam Newton: No practice yet, but progressing

Newton (foot) didn't practice Wednesday but coach Ron Rivera was pleased with how the quarterback looked while working out on the side, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports. "So far, so good," Rivera said.

According to Marks, Newton took an encouraging step with his rehab Wednesday, performing more football-specific drills and working on his footwork. While Newton doesn't have a specific timetable for a return to action, he has been ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco, giving Kyle Allen another opportunity to direct the Panthers offense.