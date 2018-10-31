Panthers' Cam Newton: No throwing Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) didn't throw during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Such is Newton's "new normal" in order to keep his right throwing shoulder fresh. On a positive note, he took part in the install part of practice Wednesday, so he likely will receive a "limited" tag yet again.
