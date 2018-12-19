Panthers' Cam Newton: Not practicing Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) was held out of practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

If coach Ron Rivera is to be believed, the Panthers are in the midst of evaluating whether or not to shut down Newton for the season. "It's a tough situation right now," Rivera told Steve Reed of the Associated Press on Tuesday. "Until I get a chance to visit with him I'm not going to speculate." Lingering soreness in Newton's right throwing shoulder is to blame, resulting in his third-fewest yards (131) and lowest yards per attempt (4.5) in a given game in his career during Monday's loss to the Saints. At the moment, Taylor Heinicke is the only other signal-caller on Carolina's 53-man roster.

