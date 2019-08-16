Panthers' Cam Newton: Not slated to play Friday

Newton is not in line to play in Friday's preseason game against the Bills, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to linebacker Luke Kuechly, with the absence of the duo not injury-related, per Rodrigue. The report notes that several other Carolina starters are slated to play Friday night, but both Newton and Kuechly will have to wait until next Thursday against the Patriots to see their next game action.

