Panthers' Cam Newton: Not throwing at OTAs

Newton (shoulder) hasn't been throwing through the first two days of OTAs, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Newton is coming off January surgery to repair his throwing arm after missing the final two games of the 2018 season due to an injury to the area. All reports of his recovery have been positive thus far, but it's not clear if he'll be throwing much during OTAs at any point over the next three weeks. Even if he doesn't at all, Newton would still have one more chance -- mandatory minicamp June 11-13 -- to get some live reps in before training camp.