Panthers' Cam Newton: Not throwing Thursday

Newton (shoulder) was on the field for team drills during the open portion of Thursday's practice but wasn't doing any throwing, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Newton looks destined to go down as a limited participant on the Panthers' practice report while not throwing for the second day in a row, an expected development while he continues to nurse persistent soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder. The shoulder seems to be more of a concern with each passing week, with Newton relaying Wednesday that he hasn't ruled out undergoing another procedure after the season, per David Newton of ESPN.com. As for his status for Sunday's game against the Browns, Newton said he's confident that he'll be "ready to go," but coach Ron Rivera wasn't willing to commit to the quarterback playing. That said, it would be a major surprise if Newton was unable to fight through the pain and play this weekend while the Panthers -- losers of four straight games -- aim to improve their position in the NFC playoff picture.