Panthers' Cam Newton: Not throwing Thursday
Newton (shoulder) was on the field for team drills during the open portion of Thursday's practice but wasn't doing any throwing, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Newton looks destined to go down as a limited participant on the Panthers' practice report while not throwing for the second day in a row, an expected development while he continues to nurse persistent soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder. The shoulder seems to be more of a concern with each passing week, with Newton relaying Wednesday that he hasn't ruled out undergoing another procedure after the season, per David Newton of ESPN.com. As for his status for Sunday's game against the Browns, Newton said he's confident that he'll be "ready to go," but coach Ron Rivera wasn't willing to commit to the quarterback playing. That said, it would be a major surprise if Newton was unable to fight through the pain and play this weekend while the Panthers -- losers of four straight games -- aim to improve their position in the NFC playoff picture.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...