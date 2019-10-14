Panthers' Cam Newton: On pace to practice next week
Newton (foot) is expected to resume practicing after the Panthers' Week 7 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Although Newton is reaching the final stages in his recovery from a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot, there seems to be a question of whether he'll retain his job as the starting quarterback once healthy. In Newton's place, Kyle Allen has won four consecutive starts while completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns versus no interceptions. Firmly in the NFC playoff picture for the time being, the Panthers may ride the hot hand (Allen) as long as it takes for Newton to get back to 100 percent.
